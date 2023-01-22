Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 342,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.