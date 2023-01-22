Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $180.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

