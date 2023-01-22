Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $66.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.59.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

