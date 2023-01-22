BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $741.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $722.11 and its 200-day moving average is $670.64. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $831.32.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

