Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 558 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Amdocs were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.50. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $92.80.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.