Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 769 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,887 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP opened at $92.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

