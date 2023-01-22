Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,295 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.22% of Cardinal Health worth $39,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

