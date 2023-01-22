Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after buying an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,490,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,737,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,989,000 after purchasing an additional 252,406 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIS opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

