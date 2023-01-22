Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

