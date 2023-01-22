Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 146 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after buying an additional 417,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after buying an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT stock opened at $189.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

