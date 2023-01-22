Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60,168 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

