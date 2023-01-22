Barclays PLC Purchases 278,264 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,264 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $34,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.51.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.
See Also
