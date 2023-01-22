Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,912 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after purchasing an additional 744,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.