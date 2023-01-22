Equitable Trust Co. Sells 1,289 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.