CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $479,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2,549.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,358,000 after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at $2,295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,762,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.52 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

