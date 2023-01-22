Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

