Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.92 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 352,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 61,655 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $135.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.57.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

