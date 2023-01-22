Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 72,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 16,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $59.34 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $61.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

