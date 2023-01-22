Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $232.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $256.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

