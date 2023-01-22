Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGN shares. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.72. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 114.90% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

