Barclays PLC Sells 218,728 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,369,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 218,728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $32,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.