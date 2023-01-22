Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,396.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.8 %

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,331.92, for a total value of $1,691,538.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,380.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,561.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,463.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,316.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,571.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

