Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NetApp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 457.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.95.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $92.40.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.