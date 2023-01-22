Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,106 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,135,000 after buying an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,693,000 after buying an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Incyte by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,780,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,946 shares of company stock worth $3,765,933. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

