Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Newmont were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $53.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.