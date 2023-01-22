Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of DAL opened at $39.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

