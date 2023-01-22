YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $186.88 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $256.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

