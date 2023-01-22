YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 554 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,003,000 after purchasing an additional 82,857 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $491.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $501.44.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

