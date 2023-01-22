Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after purchasing an additional 875,587 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 78.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 998,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,243,000 after purchasing an additional 438,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 83.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,072,000 after purchasing an additional 427,649 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 374.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 486,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,906,000 after purchasing an additional 383,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $258.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX opened at $192.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.73 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.25 and its 200 day moving average is $224.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

