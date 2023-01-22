Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 209 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.18.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.