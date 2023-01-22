Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $75.82 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.09 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

