Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of United Rentals worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $383.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.41 and a 200-day moving average of $318.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $394.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.10.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

