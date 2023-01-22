Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.33. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

