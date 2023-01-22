Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 4.30% of Sangoma Technologies worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SANG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sangoma Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANG stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $64.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

