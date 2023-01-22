Fiera Capital Corp Sells 834 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after purchasing an additional 674,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 42.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 5,059.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 49.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total value of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.86.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $361.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

ExlService Profile

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.