Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.70 Million Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Winmark were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Winmark by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 369,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Winmark by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Winmark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 99,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Winmark by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WINA opened at $264.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.54. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $183.93 and a 52-week high of $264.84. The company has a market cap of $908.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

