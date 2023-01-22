Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,938 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.97% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

PMO opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.01.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.