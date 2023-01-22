Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $225,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Up 3.4 %

RHI opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

