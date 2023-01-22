Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 54,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 175,247 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.5 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.32. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 39.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

