The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,107 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Altria Group worth $59,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.