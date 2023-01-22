Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 316 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 313,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 140,077 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 344,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 124,985 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

