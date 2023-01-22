Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $73.84 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

