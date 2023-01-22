Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

