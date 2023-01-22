Motco Purchases 93 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Motco raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Diageo were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Diageo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.2% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.56) to GBX 2,750 ($33.56) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.69) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.26) to GBX 5,010 ($61.13) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,113.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Company Profile

NYSE DEO opened at $185.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.85. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $212.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

