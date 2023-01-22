Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

EOG stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

