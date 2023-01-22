EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Trimmed by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

EOG opened at $132.75 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

