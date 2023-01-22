The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $44,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after acquiring an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 925,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,563,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 774,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $291.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.90. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $198.10 and a 1-year high of $658.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.37.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Stories

