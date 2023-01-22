Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after purchasing an additional 872,180 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,304,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,983,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,892,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

