Motco Increases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Motco increased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Shell were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $58.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.90) to GBX 2,922 ($35.66) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

