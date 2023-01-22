Motco Purchases Shares of 500 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Motco purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after acquiring an additional 98,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,015 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50,346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,824,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,243,000 after buying an additional 2,819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,803,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $67.49 and a 1-year high of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

